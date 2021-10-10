National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $211.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.36. The stock has a market cap of $769.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $222.17 million for the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

