National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGG. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NGG opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

