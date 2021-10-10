National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.91.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

