National Bankshares Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 120.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,321. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.