Name Change Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $99,799.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 49,989,606 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

