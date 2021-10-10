Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $100.44

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.44, but opened at $108.45. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $108.45, with a volume of 95 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $913.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

