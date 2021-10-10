N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:BWNG opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.99. N Brown Group has a twelve month low of GBX 45.02 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £223.33 million and a P/E ratio of 18.65.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Rachel Izzard bought 37,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,966.69 ($26,086.61).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

