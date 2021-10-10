MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 11,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $54,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $364,415.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,975,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687 and have sold 547,805 shares valued at $2,556,366. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Friday.

PFMT stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

