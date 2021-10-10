My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00003874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00136602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.20 or 0.99958634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.15 or 0.06439170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003265 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.