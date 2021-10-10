Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.60. Murphy Oil posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

