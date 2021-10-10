mStable USD 1-Day Volume Tops $265,300.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.61 million and approximately $265,300.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,231.44 or 0.99975401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.25 or 0.00516343 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

