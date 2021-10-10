MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $66.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $72.52 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $267.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

MP stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $30.21. 1,139,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,642. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.32 and a beta of 4.34.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

