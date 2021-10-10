Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) Insider Buys A$11,093.20 in Stock

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) insider Paul Dougas acquired 21,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$11,093.20 ($7,923.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Get Mount Gibson Iron alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Mount Gibson Iron’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing of hematite iron ore in Australia. It operates in two segments, Extension Hill and Koolan Island. The company primarily holds interests the Extension Hill mine and Iron Hill deposit in the Mid-West region of Western Australia, and Shine iron ore project, as well as operates haulage of the ore via road and rail for export from the Geraldton Port.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Gibson Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Gibson Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.