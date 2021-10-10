Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,906. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.30 and a twelve month high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.