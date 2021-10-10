Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Morphic alerts:

Shares of MORF stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.28. Morphic has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 11,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,908 shares of company stock worth $1,757,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Morphic by 63.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Morphic by 6.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morphic by 472.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.