Morgan Stanley Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $254.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.50.

Shares of STZ opened at $219.66 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

