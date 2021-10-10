Morgan Stanley Trims Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Target Price to GBX 289

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABDN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 254 ($3.32) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.04. The company has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

