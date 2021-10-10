Morgan Stanley Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $30.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.11.

APA stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

