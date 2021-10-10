Morgan Stanley Boosts KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €85.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

KBCSY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

