MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $2,814.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00100525 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 235,017,770 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars.

