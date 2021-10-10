Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

