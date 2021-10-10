Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 30.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,002,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

CRM opened at $272.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,478 shares of company stock worth $203,925,555 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

