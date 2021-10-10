Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,236,000 after acquiring an additional 73,302 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,297,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

