Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $323.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $196.52 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 197.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $192,854,281. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

