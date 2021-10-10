Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,165 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

