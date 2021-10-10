Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,805,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,478 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

