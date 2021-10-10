Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

