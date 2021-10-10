Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $304.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,678,785.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,215,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,528,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,000 shares of company stock worth $141,979,560. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

