Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) is Toronado Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Toronado Partners LLC reduced its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the period. Mitek Systems comprises 13.0% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mitek Systems worth $44,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.96 million, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.