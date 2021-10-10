Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:MCW traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.06. 396,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. Analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $205,202,925.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

