MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0272 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years.

NYSE MIN opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $3.84.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

