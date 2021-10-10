Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.86%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

