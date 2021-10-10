Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of MRUS opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

