Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings per share of $4.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.18. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $18.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.76 to $19.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $27.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. 220,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

