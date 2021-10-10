Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

