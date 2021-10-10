Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth $145,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 434.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.40 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $277.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

