Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 65,383 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.61% of Caesars Entertainment worth $135,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 66.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.8% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 175,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $113.96 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

