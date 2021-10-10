Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $129.94 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FMC were worth $129,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in FMC by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth $239,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 31.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in FMC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.