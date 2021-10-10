Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 62,540 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,186,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $147,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after buying an additional 121,224 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after buying an additional 242,682 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

GH stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.