Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.54% of FirstEnergy worth $109,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.