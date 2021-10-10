Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.83.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of -134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

