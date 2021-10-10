Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

