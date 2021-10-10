Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $272.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day moving average is $242.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

