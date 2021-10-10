Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949,028 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $527,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

