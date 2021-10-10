Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $58.57 million and $1.61 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.70 or 0.00030104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Manchester City Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00130783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.58 or 1.00535567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.22 or 0.06273430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manchester City Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manchester City Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manchester City Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.