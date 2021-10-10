Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

MSGE opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.59. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

