LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $106.71 Average PT from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

