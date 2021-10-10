Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$15.30 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.07.

Shares of LUN opened at C$9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.49 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

