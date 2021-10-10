Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

Shares of LULU opened at $397.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.76. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $437.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.32.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

