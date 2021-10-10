Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Financial Comparison

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Niu Technologies 1 0 5 0 2.67

Lucid Group presently has a consensus price target of 23.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Niu Technologies has a consensus price target of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.24%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and Niu Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $374.61 million 5.11 $3.96 million $0.33 76.15

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies 7.34% 22.23% 11.42%

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Lucid Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

